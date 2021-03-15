Lebanon's planning board rejected a request from Manchester-based property developer Brady Sullivan to extend an application for a large-scale housing development, saying the company has stalled long enough on the project.
“Why should we grant another extension when there hasn’t even been groundbreaking,” said Jim Winny, a city councilor who sits on the planning board.
Lebanon's planning board rejected a request from Manchester-based property developer Brady Sullivan to extend an application for a large-scale housing development, saying the company has stalled long enough on the project.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Monday, as investors eyed an economic recovery from the coronavirus and awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs.