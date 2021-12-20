CONCORD -- RagingBull, a Lee-based company whose website offered high returns for novice stock market investors, has paid out more than $696,000 to New Hampshire customers for violations of state securities law, authorities announced.
Another $102,000 in refunds will go to customers in other states, according to a statement issued by the state Bureau of Securities Regulation.
"Plain and simple, RagingBull went too far and crossed the line," said Jeff Spill, deputy director for the state Securities Regulation Bureau. He said successful investment involves more than subscribing to a website. The firm is an online subscription service related to stock and option trading.
Earlier this month, company leaders signed a statement acknowledging that they made potentially misleading statements in advertising and acted as an investment advisor without proper licenses.
The firm also paid out $675,000 in fines to the bureau.
The statement was signed by two part owners -- Jason Bond and chief-executive Jeffrey Bishop, who writes a column titles "Alpha Investor." On Friday, Bishop wrote about why he recently invested in the COVID-19 vaccine producer, Moderna. "My favorite Biotech stock right now just went bang," reads the headline on the piece.
According to the bureau, RagingBull charged customers a subscription fee and then provided trade alerts, allowed trading alongside RagingBull investors, and gave advice about buying and selling securities inside chatrooms.
The Bureau of Securities Regulation and other agencies received multiple complaints about RagingBull.
RagingBull was not a registered investment advisor.