Legislators will investigate transparency

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER

CONCORD -- Legislators will investigate how the New Hampshire Board of Medicine stacks up against other states for transparency regarding doctor misbehavior in what a committee chairman said would be a “deep dive.”

The Health and Human Services Oversight Committee unanimously agreed Friday to set up a subcommittee to “investigate the transparency and the reporting by New Hampshire Board of Medicine” to “compare and contrast our approaches to other states’ standards" and to develop a report with recommendations for legislation.