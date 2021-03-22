Apollo Global Management Inc co-founder Leon Black has left his executive positions at the private equity firm, a move that caps a series of corporate governance changes triggered by a review of his ties to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Black, who co-founded Apollo 31 years ago, stepped down as the company's chairman, with Jay Clayton, former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chief, taking over as non-executive chairman, according to a statement on Monday.
CONCORD — A U.S. magistrate is expected to rule soon on a bail request by Free Keene leader Ian Freeman, who faces federal money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges in connection with a Bitcoin-dollar exchange system.
LINCOLN – A proposal by Littleton Regional Hospital for a medical-office building and an urgent-care center are the latest in a boom that in 2021 may also see construction of three previously approved lodging projects.