Les Wexner and his wife, Abigail

Les Wexner, founder of L Brands, and his wife, Abigail, have sold 3.05 million shares of the company's stock, according to a regulatory filing. The Columbus Dispatch/TNS)

 Eric Albrecht/The Columbus Dispatch

Leslie Wexner has taken another step to unwind his connection to the retailer he founded in 1963.

Wexner sold 3.05 million shares of L Brands, according to a regulatory filing. The shares were sold this week by entities controlled by Wexner and his wife, Abigail, for $58.31 apiece, or a total of $177.8 million.

Monday, March 29, 2021
Sunday, March 28, 2021