Liberty Utilities expects its customers’ average monthly bill will be 8% lower come February, according to a regulatory filing.
The current rate will decrease from 7.710 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 7.193 cents. The rates apply to the six-month period beginning Feb. 1.
Customers who use 650 kWh per month will experience an average monthly bill decrease of about 3%, from $117.15 to $114.15, according to the filing. But when compared to February 2019 rate of 8.299 cents per kWh, the bill will be about 8% lower.
The company provides electricity to 21 towns in New Hampshire, including Derry, Salem and Windham, according to its website.
