Liberty rebrand

The new Liberty logo is called the “radiant heart,” which is meant to symbolize the company’s commitment to renewable and green energy. It will start to appear on vehicles and uniforms over the next year.

Liberty Utilities is now Liberty.

The company also unveiled its new “radiant heart” logo, which it says represents putting its heart where it matters, and its emphasis on “greener, cleaner and more sustainable systems for the future,” Liberty said in a letter to ratepayers.

Sunday, November 08, 2020