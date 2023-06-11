As the world of work transforms, LinkedIn is betting that the way employers hire and the way people find jobs will also radically change in the years and decades ahead.

LinkedIn, the popular job-networking site, sees a future in which employers will be willing to look beyond long-established entry requirements such as college degrees and prior job titles to focus instead on an applicant’s proven skills whether that be data analysis, leadership or storytelling.

Bloomberg’s Dina Bass contributed to this report.