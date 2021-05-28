LITTLETON – CAI Technologies, a provider of municipal mapping and GIS services to more than half of New Hampshire and Vermont communities, has gone bicoastal with its acquisition of MainStreetGIS.
The acquisition – the fourth for CAI since 2018 – was recently announced by Franco Rossi, the company’s president, who said the deal gives him and his two partners, Tim Fountain and Sean Fairhurst, upwards of 600 clients, mostly in New England and along the East Coast, but also in Colorado and Alaska.
Rossi thinks the future is bright for CAI, because demand for GIS services is booming.
Using its GIS services, CAI customers, who are mostly local, state and county governments, can make data easily available to the public via online portals.
Typically, that data includes tax and property cards, but can also include overlay districts and abutters’ lists, all of which can be searched and printed.
Having a robust GIS system in place saves municipal customers and the public money because it can reduce or eliminate visits to town hall, for example, he said, to get a property card.
The acquisition of MainStreetGIS, based in Northampton, Mass., “opens up a market” for CAI in Connecticut and Rhode Island, said Rossi, but doesn’t entirely scratch its itch for additional growth.
Three years ago, CAI bought GIS Mapping and Analysis of Portland, Maine, as well as the mapping divisions of the James W. Sewall Co. of Old Town, Maine, while in 2020 it bought Russell Graphics of Vermont.
With the acquisitions, said Rossi, “We’re large in terms of municipal mapping services” but a much smaller player in the GIS field, which has attracted many, very large, multi-national competitors.
In July 2020, CIA was honored out of 100,000 applications for its work with the Capitol Region Council of Governments in Hartford, Conn., for a Special Achievement in GIS Award for implementation of its ArcGIS software.
“Within the industry, it is a prestigious award,” Rossi said. It was CAI's first application for the award, too.
Rossi says he never intended to be the head of a municipal-mapping and GIS-services company. A first-generation American and graduate of Barre, Vt., schools, Rossi, 58, attended Vermont Technical College in Randolph, where he studied architecture. After two years, he transferred to Syracuse University, but a family emergency brought him back, temporarily, he thought, to Barre.
Looking for jobs, he saw a draftsman position was open at the newly-formed CAI and took it.
“I was thinking it (the job) would tide me over for the winter,” Rossi recalled, but instead it became a career. He moved to Littleton in 1985 and, after marrying “a local girl,” Rossi settled into the community and served on the Board of Selectmen from 2017-20, including a stint as chair.
While staying put in Littleton – “With today’s technology, it doesn’t matter where you are,” Rossi explained – CAI, he said, would “like to expand our geographic footprint,” hinting that yet another acquisition might be the means of making that happen.