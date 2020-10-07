Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
From left, Jim Alden, owner of Chutters’ Candy, Gov. Chris Sununu, Jeff Cozzens, president and CEO of Schilling Beer; and state Rep. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, talk at Schilling on Tuesday about challenges to businesses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
LITTLETON — The home of the “world’s longest candy counter” was shuttered for two months during the coronavirus pandemic, says its owner, whose business was among nearly 60 that received a total of $2.8 million from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
Gov. Chris Sununu, the incumbent Republican who is running for re-election against Democrat Dan Feltes, created the Main Street Relief Fund when he authorized $400 million from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to help for small businesses disrupted by COVID-19. The state fund has so far awarded more than $342 million to 5,393 businesses around the Granite State.
