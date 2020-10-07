Littleton businesses
From left, Jim Alden, owner of Chutters’ Candy, Gov. Chris Sununu, Jeff Cozzens, president and CEO of Schilling Beer; and state Rep. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, talk at Schilling on Tuesday about challenges to businesses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

LITTLETON — The home of the “world’s longest candy counter” was shuttered for two months during the coronavirus pandemic, says its owner, whose business was among nearly 60 that received a total of $2.8 million from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.

Gov. Chris Sununu, the incumbent Republican who is running for re-election against Democrat Dan Feltes, created the Main Street Relief Fund when he authorized $400 million from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to help for small businesses disrupted by COVID-19. The state fund has so far awarded more than $342 million to 5,393 businesses around the Granite State.

