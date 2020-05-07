LITTLETON -- Littleton is expecting some good news, said Town Manager Andrew Dorsett, who believes “there’s going to be a cabin-fever bump” of economic activity when the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
Dorsett, who has been Littleton’s chief executive office for five years, said Thursday the Board of Selectmen has tried to be “cautious and conservative” and recently sought to delay or cancel several projects that were previously approved at Town Meeting.
The savings would have been used to reduce the amount of the second tax bill that property owners will receive in December. The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, however, recently said that while the town doesn’t have to spend that money, it nonetheless must raise it, said Dorsett.
The town can use its unreserved fund balance, he added, but that sum is a modest one.
“We’re a town with very little cash reserves,” said Dorsett. While the DRA recommends that cities and towns have a balance of 10 percent or more of total annual appropriations, “ours is around 3 percent,” he said.
Dorsett said the town reduced some municipal jobs by 2.5 hours a week and filled only essential seasonal positions. “What our goal really was, was to make sure we had some kind of cushion and to give the board the flexibility when setting the tax rate,” he said.
Sometimes that flexibility “is made up of receivables,” said Dorsett, “and we might not have that cash.
"It’s hard," he said. "It’s a balancing process. We don’t want to hamstring the taxpayer and the town in the future.”
On a positive note, Dorsett said vehicle registrations “have gotten really hot” and that the town’s planning and zoning department has been busy with projects “that are all attempting to get shovel-ready.”
For example, a large senior-living community has been proposed to be built near Littleton Hospital, he said, and its developers want to start construction in June.
From what he is seeing, Dorsett thinks “consumer confidence and developer confidence must be high.”
“And we’re hearing rumors that there’s going to be some kind of exodus from the cities and that places like this, with a high quality of life and high-speed internet and good community life” will see an influx of new residents, said Dorsett.
“Littleton really checks those boxes” of what makes a community a desirable place to live and work, he said, “and in talking with Realtors, the market is still heating up and things are getting posted and under contract in a couple of days.”