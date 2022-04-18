A father-and-daughter team who run a popular lobster shack in Rye say they are being squeezed out of business by nosy neighbors and officials at the Pease Development Authority, who counter that the takeout restaurant has overreached its boundaries and is affecting safety in the busy harbor.
Nate Hanscom, 83, of Derry, opened Rye Harbor Lobster Pound on Ocean Boulevard in 1996 with his late wife, Itsuko.
“It was just a little, tiny rundown shack, and I put a lobster tank in it. She started the business,” Hanscom said. “Then in 2017, the Port Authority granted us, on paper, a concessions agreement. We have what you call a right of entry down there, and it’s renewed every three years.”
The trouble began in 2020, with the rise in popularity of takeout dining during the pandemic. The shack, known for its chowder and lobster rolls, began to see increased traffic.
Before the 2021 season, Hanscom and his daughter, Sylvia Cheever, of North Hampton, received a notice that they would not be able to sell food. The business had no health violations the previous year.
“They changed our right of entry, which is pretty much our lease, so they changed our lease and removed the food aspect of it based on COVID traffic. Never before then were there any problems with our business,” Cheever said.
Food concessions are a vital part of their business, Cheever said. The owners started a petition, which received thousands of signatures and prompted Gov. Chris Sununu to grant a waiver for the shack to operate as usual.
Complaints, changes
Although the Lobster Pound was open last summer, it received a number of complaints from neighboring businesses about customers waiting in the roadway, leaving trash behind and monopolizing limited parking in the harbor.
With a new season approaching, Hanscom and Cheever are nervous because they have been advised by officials at Pease Development Authority that they will need to request a waiver again, and if they get one, it could be expensive.
In a letter from Executive Director Paul Brean dated April 1, Hanscom and Cheever were informed that if their waiver request is granted this year, they will be responsible for providing a police detail during their hours of operation on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
The business also will be responsible for daily litter and trash collection and will be required to provide a detailed weekly written report proving they purchased locally sourced seafood products.
Brean said in an interview and emails that Rye Harbor Lobster Pound’s original right of entry was granted for the purpose of selling lobsters. He said that every shack in the harbor is connected with a vessel going out from the dock. Because Hanscom gave up his boat a few years ago, that has complicated matters.
Rights of entry were historically issued along with pier-use permits so businesses that relied on the water had somewhere to conduct business. Rye Harbor Lobster Pound does not have a pier-use permit and no longer has a maritime business.
“The rights of entry that have been provided over the years for the small shacks along the Rye Harbor entryway were intended to support a corresponding maritime use at the harbor, such as ticket sales for a whale watch and charter fishing, or the sale of live lobsters landed by a lobster boat docked at the facility,” Brean said.
Brean said that several businesses operate out of the harbor, along with a significant number of recreational boaters, and the Pease Development Authority must ensure that the facility is managed fairly and safely in the interest of all stakeholders and the public.
Controversy goes to board
“Rye Harbor Lobster Pound should be proud of their business success. That being said, PDA staff and its Board of Directors must balance the growth of a successful private restaurant operation with the underlying intent of the harbor and rights of entry, the limitations on the facility itself, and the corresponding rights and interests of other users of the harbor,” Brean said.
The authority’s port committee was briefed on the matter last week, and the full board will receive a briefing at at its Thursday meeting.
The board may take action then, or at its May meeting, Brean said.
Brean said Hanscom and Cheever have not replied to his letter or indicated their intentions.
Without permission to sell prepared food, they will be limited to selling lobsters.
Cheever said she wants to remain at Rye Harbor even though she has opened a second restaurant in town, The Hungry Lobster, on Washington Street.
The restaurant, which opened the last week of March, has seating for 22 people.