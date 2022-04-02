While the world looks on as war rages in Ukraine, several New Hampshire businesses are doing their part to help the civilians caught in the crossfire.
ODA Precision Auto in Auburn is owned and operated by two brothers who immigrated to New Hampshire from Ukraine. They’ve looked on in horror as the civilian toll mounts and have waited nervously for news of family and friends who remain in their native land.
“It’s war, and a lot of people we know are dying ,” said Andrey Ilyuk, one of the brothers. “My brother Dmitry and I were supposed to go to Ukraine, but were told we could be more productive from here.”
Ilyuk has gathered a team of people that created the Loving Lifeline, a nonprofit charity organization. As the president of the Loving Lifeline, he is equipped with various tools to serve as the bridge between people who are in need and those who want to help. The organization (www.thelovinglifeline.com) is sending large containers to Ukraine filled with nonperishable food and supplies, as well as pallets of medical supplies.
llyuk says that they are willing to go bankrupt to help their people and their family members who are in Ukraine. They’re also trying to reach $100,000 in donations that they will match dollar for dollar out of their own pockets. They are also raffling off a 2014 Mercedes Benz.
“We are trying to get the most out of every dollar,” said Ilyuk, who came with his parents to the United States 19 years ago when he was 6. “And we’ll be reaching out to the community to open their hearts for donations.”
Tamworth Distilling based in Tamworth is helping raise funds for the World Central Kitchen’s efforts to provide meals to the people of Ukraine. Since March 1, Tamworth has been donating $1 for every bottle of their White Mountain Vodka sold. According to Jillian Anderson, a sales manager in Tamworth, so far the company has raised $1,320 and plan to run the initiative through June.
“The community and other industry partners have been very supporting by spreading the word and buying the product to support,” she said. “We hope to up that number quite a bit.”
Since the outbreak of war, World Central Kitchen, (wck.org) working at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland, began serving hot meals. The nonprofit has expanded its efforts to serve accommodation centers in Poland as well as in Romania, Moldova and other locations supporting refugees. WCK is also partnering with restaurants inside of Ukraine to get meals to anyone in need.
WCK matched well with Tamworth Distilling’s goals, Anderson said.
“In times like these it is important that we all do what we can in trying to provide a sense of solidarity for the people of Ukraine who are under duress,” she said. “World Central Kitchen allowed us to stay true to our industry, while supporting an initiative that allows people a sense of relief and ability to come together and worry about one less thing.”
Concord based Steadfast Spirits announced the launch of a limited-release spirit, Trouble’s Blueberry-topped Lemonade Moonshine. Inspired by the colors of the Ukrainian flag, Steadfast donated 20% of sales recently to extend their commitment to providing community support by raising funds for Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund to aid the children affected by the crisis in Ukraine. (www.savethechildren.org/us/where-we-work/ukraine).
“Our hearts are shattering for the families of Ukraine, especially those with small children,” CJ Lundergan, owner of Steadfast Spirits, said in a press release. “As a father of two young children myself, I can’t begin to imagine the strife these families are experiencing.”
The St. Joseph Hospital Mobile Health Clinic was at Target in Nashua on Friday collecting medical supplies. The hospital is working with MEEST — which means “bridge” in Ukrainian — to deliver the supplies to the Ukraine.