Some Manchester businesses are considering mask requirements again with the recent rise in COVID-19 outbreaks.
LeBlanc True Value Hardware Assistant Manager Nat LeBlanc said he has noticed more customers buying and wearing masks again.
“We sold a lot more this week,” LeBlanc said Thursday.
The store is monitoring conditions, but is currently mask-optional.
“We are playing it by ear,” he said.
Last week, COVID-19 cases averaged over 100 a day in New Hampshire for the first time since May.
Hanover became the first municipality in New Hampshire to respond to the uptick in cases by implementing an indoor mask mandate on Aug. 4, but it is not restricting the size of gatherings.
The state has seen a more than 350% increase in the seven-day average since July 25, and a 555% increase in cases since the recent seven-day low of 18 new cases per day on July 5, according to the New York Times case count.
This has followed the trend in the United States, which has recorded the highest average number of cases since February.
This month, many large retailers, including The Home Depot and Kohl’s, announced they would require masks for either employees or customers. Last week, Lowe’s announced it would require masks for customers and employees at all locations, regardless of vaccination. Likewise, Dunkin’ said it will require all guests inside restaurants to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Businesses in the Queen City will be adjusting to changing conditions depending on their particular circumstances, according to Mike Skelton, the Greater Manchester Chamber’s president.
“This is a fluid and dynamic situation,” Skelton said. “Businesses are reacting and adapting daily as the situation changes. It’s going to be case by case and business by business.”
David Rousseau, sales and marketing manager at Palace Theatres, says the venue phased into being mask-optional around April, and has had conversations about requiring masks again.
“Like everyone else, we are paying attention to how things are going,” Rousseau said.
For now, the 400-person audience he sees daily hasn’t changed their mask-wearing habits much in the last few weeks, he said.
“I saw a couple more masks this morning than I have in the past, but not a real increase and decrease,” he said.
Bob Greco, manager at Lakeside Lanes on Candia Road, said the bowling alley is not enforcing mask-wearing right now.
“You can wear them if you want,” Greco said.
He said it might go back to masks in the future, however, depending on how the pandemic goes.
Jimmy Xiao, a waiter at North Garden Restaurant & Lounge on Mast Road, said the restaurant is still requiring masks for those who have not received their COVID-19 shots.
“You do not need a mask if you are fully vaccinated,” Xiao said.
Skelton said face-to-face businesses with little spacing will be more likely to go back to mask requirements. While each business has figured out the best way to operate during the pandemic, he thinks it will still be hard for businesses to go back to masks.
“I think it will be easier in some respects but still a challenge,” he said. “Businesses will benefit from their experience over the past year, but it will be a balancing act because these restrictions have an impact on business.”
Skelton said customers should remember that business owners have the right to run their business in the way that keeps their customers safe.
“If a business is to reimplement a mask or social distance requirement, it is really important to be patient with those businesses,” he said.
Nat LeBlanc said that if going back to masks is necessary at his family’s hardware store, it would be hard to convince customers to resume wearing them.
“The enforcement would be the hard part,” LeBlanc said. “A lot of people are over the mask thing now.”