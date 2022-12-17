Laconia State School
Buy Now

On the market several times, the state seemingly has a preferred buyer for the former Laconia State School, which is proposing to build nearly 2,000 units of housing on the 217-acre parcel.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Participants in a controversial project to develop the former Laconia State School include a Bedford engineering company that worked on Manchester’s baseball stadium and the downtown arena and a Manchester law firm advising the massive Tuscan Village project in Salem.

The Executive Council this month put the brakes on the proposed $21.5 million sale of the former school property after questions were raised about the capabilities and financial wherewithal of Robynne Alexander, the project’s public face.