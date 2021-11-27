Stores and restaurants along Elm Street in downtown Manchester bustled on Saturday, as shoppers turned their post-Thanksgiving shopping focus to local merchants.
For the past decade, “Small Business Saturday” has promoted smaller retail businesses during the post-Thanksgiving shopping weekend, an antidote to the big-box-focused Black Friday. Manchester merchants said they didn’t need to do much promotion this year — Small Business Saturday has taken on a life of its own.
“This is always such a crazy-busy day,” said Chelsea Stoddard, owner of the Pop of Color gift shop on Elm Street. “I think people just want to help the community.”
With this year’s supply chain issues and shipping unpredictabilities, Stoddard said local shops offer a key advantage over shopping online: no uncertainty.
“You’re not wondering how long it has to ship. It’s not sitting in a ship somewhere. It’s already here,” Stoddard said.
Because so much of the stock is made locally, Stoddard said, there’s little chance her shelves will be empty, even if there are more days when her store is jammed with shoppers.
A few doors down at the Bookery, manager Jasmin Brooks said the publishing industry is feeling some of those supply chain pinches. The store stocked up on books likely to be big sellers, she said, but once a book sells out, it might not be available again before Christmas.
Brooks said the shop’s staff are ready to help customers find alternatives and make recommendations for anyone on their list.
“If there’s not what you’re looking for specifically in stock, we can help you look for something else,” Brooks said. “We are much more knowledgeable than algorithms.”
Around the corner on Hanover Street, Allyse Hanlon, manager of the Soul and Shadow Emporium, said traffic in the new shop had been high all day, with many shoppers carrying “Small Business Saturday” tote bags and collecting stamps on their downtown passports.
Hanlon said her shop’s wares — goods like tarot cards, crystals and loose leaf teas — have seen little disruption, in large part because much of what the store sells is made in North America, with many goods made in the region.
There have been a few hiccups in supply lines, Hanlon said, products like juniper berries are in short supply, and there was a run on rose petals earlier this year. But she said the focus on local sourcing has helped the shop and other small businesses avoid the headaches of shopping through larger retailers, both online and in-person.
One new feature of downtown shopping this week was a small business “passport,” which enabled shoppers to collect stamps for when they visited local businesses. Leslie Boswack and Stephanie Nepveau, the mother-daughter team that owns retail newcomer Lilac and Finch, organized the initiative to help get shoppers into more downtown businesses.
The passport project was well worth the time, Nepveau said, the hours meeting other business owners, design, promotion and even printing the passports.
“We were at the store printing passports for hours and it was totally worth it,” she said. “We’ve already gotten some calls saying people are running out of passports, and they need more.”
Downtown merchants are planning other events in the coming days, hoping to see more than just one busy shopping day this season.
This Sunday, Nov. 28, the Soul and Shadow Emporium is hosting a spooky Christmas event, photos and tea with the Krampus, a folkloric demon.
Next weekend, the Bookery will have story time and a singalong with Santa Claus on Saturday Dec. 4, and a Hanukkah party for children on Sunday Dec. 5.