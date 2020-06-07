Company’s software will be available to state’s middle school and high school students.
MANCHESTER — The state has partnered with a startup company to help prepare students for the workforce.
Last month, Awato Career Pathways landed a 4½-year, $1.1 million contract with the state Bureau of Career Development to provide an online career assessment platform for all middle school and high school students in New Hampshire. The software will give students personalized career plans and direct connections to local employers, according to the contract.
“They heard we had an interesting take on career assessments so they wanted to see what we had to offer,” Awato CEO Matthew Guruge said.
Awato — pronounced “a way to” — started after Guruge struggled to find a career path after he graduated Wheaton College in Massachusetts in 2014.
He thought he’d be a lawyer and then tried his hand in journalism with a summer internship. Neither turned out to be right for him.
“I stumbled into senior year just petrified about what life after college held for me, and I never really got over that feeling,” said Guruge, who grew up in New Ipswich.
A year later, he and two others launched Awato, a personalized career counseling software service based in Manchester. Since 2015, the brand has grown and is now used in more than 120 colleges and secondary schools.
Awato won the 2016 TechOut competition hosted by the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.
The company has 11 full-time employees, including Tyler C. Hurst and Jeremie Clark, who founded the company alongside Guruge. Its office on Sundial Avenue is closed now because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are growing at a really fast clip,” said Guruge, who declined to share revenue figures.
The platform addresses the goals of the Senate’s Career Readiness Drive to 65 Act and is slated to launch next academic year, which requires all ninth graders to have a career assessment.
The program generates resources for students based on their geographical location, Guruge said.
“Instead of taking an assessment where it says, ‘On a scale of one to five do you enjoy building kitchen cabinets?’ And that is the first question on many other assessments,” he said. “We ask, ‘What do you enjoy doing in your free time?’”
The program then works on creating the customized plans.
“We really want to take this model across the country and be able to help students this way,” he said. “We know what we do is really unique.”
The company has done work with colleges across the country.
Eric Frauwirth, administrator of the Bureau of Career Development, said the software will help schools provide the statewide required assessment.
“It takes away the funding problem,” he said.
The program will also be used for adult education classes.
“This is a New Hampshire based-company and it is completely customizable to the local area,” Frauwirth said.
The program will give students a chance to connect with programs they might otherwise not have known about.
“This project will help students on their paths to a bright future by helping them plan their careers, engage in hands-on job experience and reach their goals,” said Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut in a statement.
The contract is a big deal for the startup company, Guruge said.
“It shows the state of New Hampshire is in line with our vision for the future,” he said.