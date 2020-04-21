F-35A over Volk Field in Wisconsin

A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A flies over Volk Field, Wis., during Northern Lightning Aug. 22, 2016.

 U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Stormy Archer

Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's No.1 weapons supplier, reported a 9.2% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit, which makes the F-35 fighter jets.

The company, which regionally operates several facilities in southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts,  said the COVID-19 pandemic was causing issues such as delays of supplier deliveries, as it marginally lowered it full-year sales outlook, while keeping the earnings per share forecast unchanged.  

Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Monday, April 20, 2020