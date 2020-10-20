Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Donald Trump greets Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson in front of a Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter on the driveway abutting the South Lawn in this 2019 photo. Lockheed facilities in New Hampshire contribute to the fighter's production.
U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit which makes the F-35 fighter jet, and raised its full-year earnings forecast.
The U.S. defense sector has fared better compared with other industries amid a slump in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the government has continued to purchase weapons while also providing support to defense contractors to pay the salaries of highly skilled workers.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals, according to a source familiar with the planning.
LRGHealthcare plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has received an offer from Concord Hospital to potentially acquire the assets of Lakes Region General Hospital, Franklin Regional Hospital and their ambulatory sites, the hospital group announced Monday.
CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday he’s confident the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down as unconstitutional the state of Massachusetts imposing income taxes on employees working from home in New Hampshire due to COVID-19.