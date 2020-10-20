President Trump hosts White House showcase

Donald Trump greets Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson in front of a Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter on the driveway abutting the South Lawn in this 2019 photo.  Lockheed facilities in New Hampshire contribute to the fighter's production.

U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit which makes the F-35 fighter jet, and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The U.S. defense sector has fared better compared with other industries amid a slump in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the government has continued to purchase weapons while also providing support to defense contractors to pay the salaries of highly skilled workers.

