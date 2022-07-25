LOCKHEED

A Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Christopher Pike.

Lockheed Martin's next mega-contract for several hundred F-35 jets will be worth about $30 billion, according to a defense official familiar with the negotiations, but the total number of fighters purchased has been affected by inflation and COVID-related delays.

The exact number of stealthy, next generation fighters included in the deal will be provided once the contract is awarded -- a move that could come this summer or early fall -- though a lot of work remains to get to that point, said the official, who asked not to be identified pending completion of the contracting process.