Phase I of The RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain, shown here on March 12, may be joined in 2021 by Phase II, which would include 66 residential units, as well as retail, restaurant and convention space.
LINCOLN – A proposal by Littleton Regional Hospital for a medical-office building and an urgent-care center are the latest in a boom that in 2021 may also see construction of three previously approved lodging projects.
Those projects — Phase II of the RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain, a Hampton Inn and a Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott — were approved by the Lincoln Planning Board in 2009, 2019 and 2020, according to town documents, and would add more than 250 rooms for visitors to this western gateway to the White Mountains.
