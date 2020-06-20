The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications is offering three workshops to help businesses and nonprofits figure out how to communicate with their clients and customers, as they work through the coronavirus pandemic.
The school will offer an in-person photography workshop on July 10. The in-person class will cost $60, and will be capped at 12 participants to maintain social distancing.
Two online classes will teach students about writing for business, with an eye toward bringing businesses through the pandemic. One class, to be held July 14, is on writing for social media and local publications. The other online class, scheduled for Jun 16, is on communicating about problems in a business or nonprofit. Each online class costs $25.
Information about the classes is available at loebschool.org, or contact the school at loebschool@loebschool.org or 603-627-0005.