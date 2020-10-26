Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Two employees of Londonderry-based industrial aluminum casting manufacturer Uni-Cast Inc. have settled a dispute with their employer after accusing the company of firing them because they were involved in union-related activities.
The terms of the settlement are private, and parties with direct knowledge of it have declined to share the specifics on the record.
