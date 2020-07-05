In what is believed to be the first program of its kind in the state, the town of Londonderry is providing up to $1,000 to small businesses that need help covering expenses incurred from partial reopening.
While there are federal Small Business Administration loans and grants — and more recently a Main Street Relief Fund from the state — to help businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Londonderry’s Town Council voted last week to take it a step further and provide another local layer of aid.
Town Manager Kevin Smith said the town is setting aside about $50,000 out of its approximately $640,000 in CARES Act Municipal Relief Funds to create the Coronavirus Reconfiguration Costs Assistance and Relief (CRCAR) program.
“We have a lot of small businesses in town and there was a lot of concern that some of them wouldn’t survive through this, even with the PPP program and the Main Street program that has since come out,” Smith told the Union Leader Wednesday.
Smith said some cities like Manchester are offering loan programs but to his knowledge Londonderry is the first to offer a grant program. A few months ago, Derry launched a low-interest loan program to help businesses cover operating and payroll expenses if they didn’t qualify for other relief programs, up to $20,000 per business.
The idea for the program germinated from a Zoom meeting between Smith, Town Council Chair John Farrell and a group of small business owners in April, during which Smith heard about the need for financial assistance that business owners won’t be required to pay back later.
The idea later clicked when restaurants started to reopen for outdoor seating, Smith said.
To qualify, businesses must have 50 or fewer employees, show expenses related to reopening and certify that they haven’t already been reimbursed for those expenses through other forms of relief.
“It’s been a lot of money for them just to open back up,” Smith said.
He said small businesses have made modifications such as adding plexiglass barriers inside stores, and restaurants have paid for large tents, tables and chairs, outdoor barriers and landscaping projects to prepare for outdoor seating.
Gregg Ryan, the co-owner of Wrap City and Renegade’s Pub, said he thinks the new program is great and he has already applied for a grant for Renegade’s Pub.
“It’s not a game-changer, but it certainly helps,” Ryan said. “We’re spending thousands every month just to sustain the business that we have.”
In the first few weeks of the shutdown, business was down significantly, he said. Wrap City, whose service is mostly takeout, dropped to about 30% of its usual sales in the first couple weeks, but has since rebounded. However, there’s little room for outdoor seating at the plaza where the sandwich shop is located.
The bar suffered more during the 10 weeks it offered takeout only.
“It’s not a takeout brand. We really took it on the chin, and the employees, like everyone else, suffered,” Ryan said.
Since outdoor seating was allowed in mid-May, Renegade’s has been renting a 30-by-50-foot tent and has purchased four Jersey barriers. With those accommodations, which Ryan said cost thousands each month, business is doing well now and they’ve rehired their staff.
“I will say it’s paid off, the customers really like it and we’re getting a good response,” Ryan said. “All in all, we’re happy. It was very hard in the beginning, but we’re on the positive at the moment.”
Ashley Haseltine, the president of the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said there are about 125 small businesses from Londonderry that are members.
Smith said the larger Municipal Relief Funds are being used to cover pandemic related expenses that town government has incurred, but felt it would be a “good gesture” to share some of those funds with the local economy where it’s needed most.
If there is a large response to the program, with more applications than they can fulfill with the $50,000 allocated, Smith said the council may consider authorizing a second round of funding.