New Balance has worked out a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the town of Londonderry as part of its plan to build its sixth U.S. sneaker manufacturing facility near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
The deal calls for a reduction in taxes based on increased value of planned construction at the site. New Balance plans to invest at least $60 million in the building, according to Town Manager Michael Malaguti.
The town council unanimously approved the deal unanimously Monday night.
The agreement will apply to 17.8 acres of the 21.8-acre parcel, which is being subdivided. State education and county taxes will be paid in full, according to the agreement.
In the first two years, New Balance will see breaks in their municipal and education taxes of 5% and 10%.
In the third year, when construction is complete and the property is at full value, New Balance will receive a 50% discount on its taxes, which will be reduced by 5% each year until the company is paying its full tax bill after 10 years, Malaguti said.
The first phase calls for a 102,418-square-foot building with office and manufacturing space to be built at 55 Pettengill Road. The land is located at a prominent spot off Raymond Wieczorek Drive.
The Boston-based athletic footwear company is working with the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority to secure a bond of up to $72.5 million. Under the proposal, the BFA will use state-backed bonds to construct the new facility and lease it to New Balance. The company eventually will purchase the building through a lease payment arrangement.
The agreement mirrors the town’s newly adopted Commercial and Industrial Property Tax Incentive Program, which the town offers for projects that involve new construction, additions or renovations and which New Balance could have applied for without BFA involvement, Malaguti said.
“Identical to Londonderry’s program, New Balance will pay full tax on the existing, unimproved value of the property and will receive no incentive against the state education and county tax,” Malaguti told the town council on Monday night.
Londonderry advantage
Malaguti said New Balance was attracted to Londonderry because of its access to the highway and a skilled workforce, as well as the incentives.
“The PILOT (payment-in-lieu-of-taxes) agreement I recommend will be a boon for every residential taxpayer,” Malaguti said. “It solidifies New Balance’s entry into Londonderry and offers a tax incentive only on new value New Balance is adding to the tax base.
“In other words, the PILOT agreement results in the town receiving all of the tax revenue it is currently receiving, plus a great deal more.”
New Balance will be the first company to take advantage of the incentive program, which targets the “highest end of the commercial and industrial spectrum,” Malaguti said.
“There has certainly been interest,” Malaguti said in an interview.
The BFA, a self-funding agency that uses no taxpayer dollars, entered similar deals with SIG Sauer and BAE Systems, which have created more than 1,000 jobs.
The PILOT agreement generated little conversation at the meeting.
“What we want to do is make sure we can pay for the services we have to provide,” said Town Council Chairman John Farrell.
The agreement now gets a hearing before the state Board of Tax and Land Appeals on Aug. 29.
A future expansion is expected to double New Balance’s space and bring another 200 employees, for a total of 450. The PILOT agreement would not apply to future expansion, which would require a new deal.
New Balance anticipates 147 “family-sustaining jobs” by the end of 2024 and 91 more by the end of 2025.