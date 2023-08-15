Rendering of proposed New Balance factory

New Balance has worked out a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the town of Londonderry as part of its plan to build its sixth U.S. sneaker manufacturing facility near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

The deal calls for a reduction in taxes based on increased value of planned construction at the site. New Balance plans to invest at least $60 million in the building, according to Town Manager Michael Malaguti.