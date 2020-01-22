LONDONDERRY -- A new sports bar with a large indoor section for competitive cornhole is set to open at the Apple Tree Mall shopping center in April.
Windham resident Bob Carrier, who has also run a few insurance agencies, is starting the business, called Game Changer Sports Bar & Grill, with his brother, Rodney.
Carrier said the business was born from a love for the sport of cornhole, and a recognition of its growing popularity in the region.
“Me and my brother play cornhole and we just realized it’s getting bigger and bigger,” Carrier said.
The game of cornhole can be played casually or competitively, and the latter is becoming a big phenomenon, Carrier said. There are a handful of leagues that play in the state, including the 603 Cornhole league, which Carrier said has about 200 players who compete every week.
Carrier said the trend has grown so quickly, there haven’t been enough places for these players to go, with many courts being set up outside and rendered unusable during poor weather. Players travel from all over, up to an hour and a half, just to play these games, he said.
“All the feedback we’re getting is that they can’t wait until we’re open,” Carrier said.
Plans call for eight regulation indoor courts at Game Changer. The business will host tournaments, blind-draw pickup games, charity fundraisers and more.
The 6,000-square-foot space, next to Richter’s Jewelry, is currently under construction. Carrier said he is investing close to $500,000 in the business, and is aiming for an early-April grand opening.
About 2,500 square feet will be used for the cornhole courts, with regulation ceiling heights of 12 feet, and 40-foot-long courts. It will be free to play, according to Carrier, and an app called Scoreholio will be used to randomly match players for blind-draw events and to keep score on big screens.
In general, cornhole can be played by men and women of all ages, Carrier said. And those who play competitively are not cut-throat about it, he said.
“It’s a great sport and all the people who play it at other places, they all seem to have a great attitude,” Carrier said.
Carrier said the business will feature other games like foosball and shuffleboard, as well as nine 75-inch televisions and 16 beer taps offering a rotating selection of local and national beers.
The bar menu will include burgers made with fresh ground beef from local butchers, as well as wraps, salads, chicken tenders, wings and pizza.