EXETER -- The local business community will see some changes after the sudden closures of Wheel Power Bicycle Shop and Billingsgate Deli Market.
After 46 years in Exeter, Wheel Power closed its full-service bike shop on Lincoln Street on Monday following challenges in recent years that made it tough for owner Darrell Bergeron to keep the doors open -- at least right now.
Bergeron said the closure may be only temporary while he reevaluates the business to see if it’s possible to reopen again at some point in the future.
The closure followed the announcement this past Friday that Billingsgate was shutting the doors to its downtown deli on Water Street that offered sandwiches, soups, salads and daily lunch specials. The business ran for 33 years.
Billingsgate owner Craig Leach said he plans to continue the event catering side of his business, which includes a fully functional mobile kitchen.
For his longtime customers who found the news disappointing, they’ll be glad to know that Leach’s shop space likely will not be vacant for long.
He said he sold it to a “good restaurant couple” who used to own a restaurant in Portsmouth and who plan to spend the next four to six weeks renovating the space and reopening a deli/cafe under a different name.
“It was a happy occasion for all parties involved,” said Leach, 62, who opened the deli when he was 29.
For Bergeron, the future of Wheel Power is less certain.
He said finding affordable retail space has been challenging.
His bike shop was located downtown for many years, but moved to Epping Road where road construction hurt business, he said. Bergeron then moved the shop to an older building on Lincoln Street last year and was looking into finding a new location, but decided it was time to take a hiatus.
“It’s just been the last three to five years that have been difficult. Potentially we will revisit it, but right now it’s just time for a break. It was not an easy decision to make. I just need some time away from it. It’s been six days a week for a long time,” he said.