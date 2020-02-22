MANCHESTER — For those looking to show off their Queen City and 603 pride, a new shop downtown has it all.
Beeze Tees Screen Printing opened its second location, at 36 Hanover St., a few weeks ago. The shop features New Hampshire-themed apparel and souvenirs. It also serves as a sales location for its commercial screen printing, which includes T-shirts, hats, jackets and other products.
The company started in Keene in 2010, just before owner Tim Pipp started his senior year at Keene State College. He graduated in 2011.
The walls of the shop are lined with garb featuring “603” and maps of New Hampshire. The products for sale include licensed Boston sports apparel and a partnership with Of Moose & Mountain, a Westmoreland company that creates graphic designs inspired by nature, wildlife and New England traditions and landmarks available on T-shirts, hats, decals, and other gift and souvenir products, according to its website.
Beeze Tees also designed its own apparel for the first-in-the-nation primary and the state’s largest city. The shop opened about a week before the primary.
“I wanted to be open for all the politicians coming into town,” Pipp said.
While the store sells and takes orders online, Pipp has chosen to invest in brick and mortar stores. He decided to open a second shop after renovating 117 Main St. in Keene and moving there at the end of 2017. Both stores have a similar look.
The Manchester space had been occupied by Runner’s Alley, which moved to a new spot on Elm Street.
“I looked at this space and knew it was it,” Pipp said. “We want to be out in front of people, and we have a lot of customers from Manchester so it makes it easier for them to pick up and come in and talk to us.”
The custom products are made at a production facility in Marlborough that fills orders from across the country. The store gives customers a chance to check out the products in person.
“You can come in with your logo and try on apparel — shirts, hats, look at bags,” Pipp said. “You can feel it, try it on and talk to a professional rather than having to go online and have to thumb through a thousand items and you have no idea what you are going to get at the end.”
Several local companies have already ordered products from the store. The company offers sports teams and companies a web portal where customers can order products and pay online.
Media members from across the world, including Britain, Israel and Italy, dropped in to buy primary and New Hampshire apparel during the primary, Pipp said.
In October, Pipp was among 63 business owners to graduate from Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses program at NHTI, Concord’s Community College.
The program helps entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing access to education, capital and business support services, according to the Goldman Sachs website.
Pipp’s goal for the program was to develop a plan to open the second shop, which he did with a combination of loans and funds from the business. Between its two stores and production facility, the company employs about 20 people.
“I’m hoping we are providing a service that people need, and I want to give a place for people to go where they feel comfortable coming in and talking to our staff about putting an order in,” he said.
The store will hold an official ribbon-cutting on March 28. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.