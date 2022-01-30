Two New Hampshire companies partnered to work on the installation of Loon Mountain Resort’s new high-speed lift.
Steel Elements, a commercial steel framing and drywall company based in Hudson, and Engelberth Construction of Concord worked in conjunction to install the much anticipated eight-person Kancamagus 8 chairlift at the Lincoln resort.
Known as the Kanc 8, the high-speed chairlift is packed with features including ergonomically shaped heated seats, weather-blocking tinted bubbles, automatic restraining bars and an adjustable loading carpet for skiers and riders. According to its website, the Kanc 8 is the fastest and most technically advanced chairlift in the Eastern United States and can carry 3,500 skiers per hour at a speed of 18 feet per second.
“This lift offers our guests an experience unlike any other in the region,” said Jay Scambio, president and general manager of Loon Mountain Resort. “And it’s a huge step forward for Loon.”
Initial work on the project began in spring 2021 with the foundation and underground utilities being placed for the structural steel and framing work. As the work progressed, Steel Elements provided the framing, plywood, insulation and acoustic ceiling tile and trim installations of the garage and parking area for the eight-person lift at the base of the mountain.
“The overall project moved very swiftly to be ready for the 2021/2022 ski season,” said Steel Element project manager Kenneth Dufrense. “Our team did an amazing job on making sure all the installations were done in only a matter of weeks.”
Founded in 2010, this was a momentous event for Steel Elements, which has provided specialty services throughout the New England area. Its projects have impacted multiple market sectors including education, health care, military, recreation and urban development, the company said.
Engelberth has been in business since 1972.
“We really enjoyed working with the Engelberth Construction team,” Dufrense said.
While the new high-speed chairlift cuts down on lines and can get the skiers up the hill quickly and comfortably, it has not been without some kinks, which have resulted in delays.
“The delays that have occurred at Kanc 8 are frustrating for EVERYONE,” Scambio said in an email sent out to season pass holders. “We are constantly working and communicating with the lift manufacturer to reduce future delays.”
Some of the problems have included software updates, icing conditions and ethernet cable problems. Diagnosing each problem has taken time with the new machine, he said.
“While many have been quick fixes, each one has affected our ability to run the lifts under our safety protocols,” Scambio wrote. “We appropriately delay operating the lift until those are met.”
Despite the initial troubles, Loon spokeswoman Louise Smith said the new Kanc 8 chairlift is an innovative addition to Loon Mountain that will only improve the experience for skiers and mountain bikers alike.
“Overall we’ve been incredibly happy and our guests love the Kanc 8,” she said. “It was amazing to see the technology unfold.”
Smith said during the upcoming summer months, the Kanc 8 will transition to shuttle mountain bikers up the mountain to existing bike park trails as well as over 4 miles of new terrain scheduled to open by the end of the summer.
“We’ll double the amount bikes we can transport up the mountain,” she said. “The Kanc 8 is an amazing addition to the Loon Mountain experience.”