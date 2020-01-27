MANCHESTER - Did you buy a Tri-State Gimme 5 lottery ticket on Manchester’s West Side?
It might be worth $100,000.
The New Hampshire State Lottery posted a message on Facebook Monday night announcing a top-prize winning ticket in the Jan. 27 drawing of the Tri-State Gimme 5 game was purchased at Rapid Refill on 2nd St.
“Who bought a Tri-State Gimme 5 ticket at Rapid Refill on 2nd Street in Manchester for tonight’s (Jan. 27) drawing?” asks the Facebook post. “Why...because you may have won $100,000! Check your tickets NOW as they sold the top prize winning ticket! Here are those lucky winning numbers: 1-3-18-24-39. Hope to see you tomorrow you lucky hundred-thousandaire!”