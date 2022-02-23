Lowe's Cos. beat Wall Street's sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook as professional contractors increasingly turn to the home-improvement retailer for their materials.
The company now predicts comparable sales will rise as much as 1% this year, according to a statement Wednesday, compared with an earlier forecast calling for at best no change from the prior year. Gross margin is seen improving slightly for the year and total sales are expected in the range of $97 billion to $99 billion, above prior projections.
Investors are looking to see how home-improvement retailers can expand their business after two years of pandemic-fueled spending. On Tuesday, a disappointing report from Home Depot sent shares plunging on profitability concerns. Lowe's said on Wednesday that its operating margin improved in the fourth quarter.
"We remain confident in the long-term strength of the home-improvement market, and our ability to expand operating margin," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chief executive officer, said in the statement.
The shares rose as much as 3.9% in premarket trading in New York on Wednesday. The stock had fallen 17% this year through Tuesday's close.
In an interview, Ellison said the company now uses more technology to adjust prices more regularly on certain items. The retailer is facing higher prices for key commodities, including lumber, but Ellison said he expects lumber prices will normalize in the latter half of the year.
U.S. same-store sales increased 5.1% in the quarter ended Jan. 28, more than double the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
Lowe's has also been able to navigate supply-chain bottlenecks because it's one of the largest importers of shipping containers and can scoop up business from smaller regional chains that don't have the same scale, Ellison said.
Lowe's saw strong momentum throughout February after a 23% increase in its professional-customer sales in the fourth quarter. The company has been trying to entice more contractors by sweetening perks and expanding its loyalty program. Home Depot currently draws a larger share of these shoppers than Lowe's, but Ellison says increasing demand from professional customers led to the forecast boost.
The tight U.S. housing market is encouraging people to fix up their homes to boost their value -- and they're hiring professional contractors to help them with these projects. Still, both Lowe's and Home Depot face tough comparisons from a year ago when consumers had government stimulus checks to help fuel spending.
Ellison said he expects favorable home trends to persist throughout the year, including aging housing stock and rising real estate prices.