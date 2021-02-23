Lakes Region General Hospital

The parent company of Lakes Region General Hospital, above, and Franklin Hospital filed for bankruptcy in October. 

 John Koziol/ Union Leader Correspondent

If the sale of the LRGHealthcare hospitals to Concord Hospital were to fall through, Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Hospital could close within two months, a hospital official said during a  Department of Justice hearing on Tuesday.

LRGHealthcare CEO Kevin Donovan said there was not really another option to keep the financially troubled hospitals open.  

Tags

Tuesday, February 23, 2021