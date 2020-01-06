PORTSMOUTH -- LTC Partners was recognized in November at both the state and federal level for its commitment to veterans causes.
At the federal level, LTC Partners was awarded with the 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Award by the U.S. Department of Labor. The HIRE Vets Act was established in 2017 to recognize employer efforts to recruit, employ, and retain veterans.
LTC Partners also received a proclamation by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu recognizing the company as being one of the state’s first businesses to meet a number of benchmarks for hiring and supporting veterans.
“Of our close to 400 employees, nearly 10 percent are veterans, and they are excellent employees," LTC Partners CEO Paul Forte said in a statement.
The Portsmouth company administers the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program, the group long term care insurance program for the federal family. LTC Partners also built and manages BENEFEDS, a secure, online platform that enables eligible members to enroll in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.