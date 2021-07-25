New Hampshire’s newest casino has opened its doors in the Gate City.
“Nashua now does more charitable gaming than anyone else in the state,” James Rafferty, one of the owners of The Lucky Moose Casino and Tavern, said Friday.
Rafferty is also the president and general manager of The River Casino and Sports Bar on High Street in Nashua. The city’s third casino is the Boston Billiard Club and Casino.
“We want to get our fair share of this market,” Rafferty said. “Nashua is an extremely popular gaming destination.”
With 15 table games, four gaming pits and 50 restaurant and bar seats, Rafferty said he has high hopes for The Lucky Moose.
About $2 million in renovations have been completed at the former Bugaboo Creek restaurant in the Nashua Mall plaza on Gusabel Avenue. Although the rooftop moose statue remains, as well as the antler chandeliers and a few wall-mounted animal heads, much of the establishment’s 7,000 square feet has been updated to reflect and celebrate New Hampshire’s history.
“This space was built to have a great party,” Rafferty said.
The bar area was doubled in size, all of the kitchen equipment was replaced and an elaborate security system was installed, according to Rafferty.
Trevor Noyes of Manchester is the new food and beverage manager at the site, and helped with the process of laying out the new 23-seat bar.
“I think it has a really good energy and, overall, this place has a great atmosphere,” Noyes said while preparing the bar for its lunchtime rush.
The various table games offered at the new site include traditional games such as Roulette, Texas Hold’em poker, New Hampshire Hold‘em, Blackjack, New Hampshire 21 and more.
“Roulette is half of our revenue, half of our volume,” said Rafferty. “People want to play $10 or $20 a spin. They like the higher stakes.”
NHCG LLC is the owner and operator of both The River and The Lucky Moose, which officially opened on July 16; both facilities will each assist 36 charities a year. Since its inception in 2007, The River has assisted 111 charities and contributed more than $4 million throughout its 14 years.
Gaming locations are required under state law to give 35% of their gross profits to registered charities.
The new casino has 67 employees. Combined, NHCG LLC’s two casinos have a total of 110 workers.
“Now, with the opening of The Lucky Moose, we are able to double the number of charities that we will serve,” said Sarah Rafferty, NHCG’s Director of Development said.
A formal grand opening celebration is being planned, at which time Rafferty said he will unveil the the facility’s rooftop moose statue, which had its antlers swiped while Rafferty was in negotiations for the lease on the building.
“We will be sure to get some antlers back on and we will have a big reveal,” said Rafferty.