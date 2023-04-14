Lyft

Lyft signage on a vehicle as it exits the ride-sharing pickup at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. 

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

A group of Lyft shareholders is calling on the company to establish stronger safety protections for drivers, change its shareholder voting structure and subject directors to annual elections.

SOC Investment Group -- which represents pension funds that hold shares in the ride-hailing company -- urged the company to publish an annual report on the safety of drivers, whom the group said are subject to significant "verbal abuse, physical assault, and robbery." In a March 31 letter to Sean Aggarwal, recently appointed as Lyft's lead independent director after serving as chairman, SOC said the company needs pay practices that encourage safe rides and to establish a due process in which drivers feel entitled to turn down unsafe rides.