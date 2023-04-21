FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Lyft Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Lyft Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo

 LUCY NICHOLSON

Lyft CEO David Risher said on Friday the ride-hailing company will "significantly" cut jobs in another round of layoffs to reduce costs, sending its shares up about 4%.

The company declined to provide details on the number of affected staff, but the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day the move could impact 30% of Lyft's workforce, or more than 4,000 employees.