M/S Mount Washington

The M/S Mount Washington will soon be getting a new sister ship, the Winnipesaukee Belle.

 UNION LEADER FILE

The Winnipesaukee Flagship Corp. has acquired the Winnipesaukee Belle, a passenger vessel on Lake Winnipesaukee formerly owned and operated by the Wolfeboro Inn in Wolfeboro.

The two companies mutually agreed that a sale of the vessel would be in the best interest of the local attraction to expand the schedule and service the community in a greater capacity.