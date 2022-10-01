US-NEWS-MT-BANK-WONT-CHARGE-SOME-1-HC.jpg

M&T Bank merged its account systems with People’s United Bank over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

 NEW HAVEN REGISTER/Douglas Hook

M&T Bank has agreed to compensate former People’s United Bank customers for any financial setbacks they may have suffered as a result of converting their accounts to a new computer system over Labor Day weekend.

News of the M&T’s commitment came Thursday as U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and four of his New England colleagues issued a joint statement praising the bank’s written commitment to compensated customers. Blumenthal — as well as Sens. Patrick Leahey and Bernie Sanders of Vermont along with Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey of Massachusetts — called the Buffalo, N.Y.-based bank’s commitment to offer compensation “a welcome step to making things right” following disruption for some customers.