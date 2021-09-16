Pretty much any viable business on the planet needs help with communication and information technology.
MacroNet Services in Hampton, a small privately held, self-funded company, helps businesses in an area that may well represent the “Achilles' heel” of many scalable enterprises -- a well-functioning “edge” infrastructure network.
Without high-tech integrated communication and information technology, many businesses experience a drag on productivity, wasteful IT spending, lost opportunity costs and C-suite frustration.
MacroNet Services might well be described as a group of doctors and clinicians addressing what ails many companies in the communications and IT space.
Three co-founders lead this enterprise: Scott Bryan, a former area vice president for CenturyLink, Brendan Sheehan, an expert in cloud communication, and Gary Sloper, former vice president at CenturyLink and at Dyn, a network infrastructure vendor acquired by Oracle in 2016.
Together with their team of a half-a-dozen experts they “design, contract, and steward” voice, data, cloud and security services on behalf of mostly U.S. clients, though Sloper says they are currently working with a few large Asia-Pacific and UK clients on cloud computing projects.
“Helping customers quickly launch remote contact centers and communications such as Zoom during the pandemic kept us busy," Sheehan says. He led a telemedicine design for North Country Health in Whitefield using Zoom and audio visual hardware across their network.
IDC, a worldwide market intelligence firm, says spending on cloud IT infrastructure is forecasted to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate of 10.6%, reaching $110.5 billion in 2024 and accounting for 64.0% of total IT infrastructure spending.
IDC expects public cloud datacenters will account for 69.9% of this amount, growing at a 11.3% CAGR. It also forecasts spending on private cloud infrastructure to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%.
This contrasts with its prediction of a reduced spend on non-cloud IT infrastructure. The forecast for this segment is expected to rebound from 2020 levels, but decline overall at a CAGR of -1.7%.
The MacroNet playbook relies on a five-step methodology: assessment, network design, sourcing, implementation and governance. This end-to-end engagement with the parts and pieces of a company’s internal computing and telecommunications network may well be MacroNet’s distinct, value-added competency.
The assessment process is largely consultative, where the company works with clients to understand a company’s “business drivers” while documenting the current state of a network. This is followed by a review of goals and priorities, i.e. working to understand a client’s current service-provider commitments, mapping these elements into an overall technology strategy.
“Everyday more tech companies launch, and they compete for the same buyers,'' says MacroNet’s president Scott Bryan. “Our influence in that process is both technical and financial. However, we are an unbiased advisor which IT teams really value.”
The company does not share its annual revenue figures for both competitive and security reasons, but all three co-founders agree that building a tech company in New Hampshire makes good business sense, and they cite ease of doing business.
“We regularly explain to clients our company is headquartered in New Hampshire, and they are surprised,” Sloper says. “Our latest pitch to those companies is that they should consider an office here, too, with zero income tax and zero sales tax, plus a great quality of life.”