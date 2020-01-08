Macy's Inc., under scrutiny as department stores struggle to adapt to changes in the way consumers shop, rose on Wednesday after Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said the retailer's performance is improving.
Macy's also said it will close 28 namesake stores and one Bloomingdale's in the coming weeks, while reducing some headcount at Bloomingdale's. No New Hampshire stores are slated for closure, according to lists published by USA Today, Business Insider and other media. Macy's operates mall anchor stores in Manchester, Nashua, Salem and Newington.
Same-store sales, a key metric of retailers' success, fell 0.6% in November and December at company-owned and licensed stores from a year earlier. Gennette said the holiday sales "reflected a strong trend improvement from the third quarter."
Macy's surged as much as 4.2% to $18.42 in New York trading. The shares fell 43% last year. The rise suggests investors were already expecting lower comparable sales and were reassured by Gennette's comments.
The decline in sales "is nowhere near as bad as it could have been and represents a marked improvement from the dismal third quarter when comparable sales declined by 3.9%," Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said in emailed comments.
The company said it will hold a meeting with investors on Feb. 5 in New York, where it will release a three-year strategy.
Macy's, which had the second-worst performing stock in the S&P 500 last year, has been closing underperforming stores amid working to reduce superfluous inventory for several years.
