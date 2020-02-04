Macy’s plans to close 125 of its least productive stores over the next three years, including approximately 30 stores that are in the process of closing, the retailer announced Tuesday as it battles changes in consumer behavior and competition from Amazon and discounters like TJ Maxx.
The stores account for approximately $1.4 billion in annual sales, said the company, which operates New Hampshire locations in Manchester, Nashua, Salem and Newington. Macy’s announced the closure of 30 stores earlier this year, which did not include any in New Hampshire. The company did not reveal Tuesday what additional stores it plans to close.
“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, directly address the unhealthy parts of the business and explore new revenue streams,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., in a statement.
Macy’s is adjusting staff in its remaining stories, reducing in some and increasing in others, the company said in a release posted on its website. It plans to upgrade 100 stores in 2020, which includes “improvements to the physical store, as well as investments in merchandising strategies, technology improvements, talent and local marketing,” said the company, which to date has upgraded 150 stores. The upgraded stores accounted for approximately 50% of sales in 2019, the company said.
Macy’s has been experimenting with smaller store formats and store-within-a-store concepts such as its Backstage outlets, which it plans to also offer as separate locations.
“Our customers expect convenience and a tailored experience across all channels. We have an opportunity to build a broader yet integrated Macy’s experience within a metropolitan area by investing in our magnet stores, building freestanding Backstage locations and testing new, off-mall store formats,” Gennette said. “The more convenient, brand-right touchpoints we have, the greater loyalty and engagement we engender. This will enable us to grow with the next generation of American shoppers.”
Macy’s three-year plan includes investing in its websites and mobile apps. Its online business generates more than $6 billion in sales, said the company, which reported sales of nearly $25 billion in fiscal 2018.