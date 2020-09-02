Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Investors searching for any hints that a retail recovery is underway got a glimmer of hope Wednesday, with struggling department-store operator Macy’s Inc. inching back to normalcy.
The department store chain is still losing money as sales remain well below pre-pandemic levels, but Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said demand is picking up across all of its brands. Its adjusted net loss of $251 million in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 beat the $538 million loss anticipated by analysts.
CHICAGO — United Airlines said on Wednesday it is preparing to furlough 16,370 workers when federal aid expires on Oct. 1 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the airline industry, though one union said many more people will be without pay.
CONCORD — The state will soon unveil a “streamlined process” to resolve complaints about the new application all unemployed workers have to fill out to receive an additional $300 in weekly benefits, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
CHICAGO - U.S. shoppers have been paying more than last year for a range of consumer goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, from eggs and deli meat to running shoes, according to a Reuters analysis of the latest pricing and sales data.