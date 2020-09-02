The sign to a Macy's department store is seen in Manhasset, New York
The sign to a Macy’s department store is seen in Manhasset, N.Y. on Jan. 5, 2017.

 Shannon Stapleton/Reuters/file photo

Investors searching for any hints that a retail recovery is underway got a glimmer of hope Wednesday, with struggling department-store operator Macy’s Inc. inching back to normalcy.

The department store chain is still losing money as sales remain well below pre-pandemic levels, but Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said demand is picking up across all of its brands. Its adjusted net loss of $251 million in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 beat the $538 million loss anticipated by analysts.

