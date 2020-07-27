MuShield, a family-owned manufacturer of sheet metal enclosures for electronics and high-tech products, recently expanded its Londonderry facility and purchased new equipment that will enable the company to multiply its production output and do more contract heat treating for other manufacturers.
“Heat treating is an integral part of our manufacturing process,” said co-owner David Grilli.
Luke Grilli, David’s son and the vice president of sales and marketing, said the company has enjoyed double-digit growth every year since 2008.
“On average, our sales have gone up … 20% a year consistently,” Luke Grilli said.
Over the past decade, they’ve more than doubled their workforce from 20 to 43 employees.
David Grilli said the company spent about $2 million on renovating and expanding the facility at 9 Ricker Ave., which included a 12,000-square-foot addition and a new sprinkler system.
Half of the new space is used for expanded manufacturing and houses a new Solar vacuum furnace, which cost an additional $900,000. The company also built eight new offices.
The new furnace will increase output significantly as it heat treats more parts faster compared to the company’s hydrogen atmosphere furnaces. The new furnace will allow them to work with additional alloys and provide an expanded contract heat treating service for metal fabricators who do not have that equipment, the Grillis said.
The AS9100-certified company works primarily in the aerospace, defense and medical industries. David Grilli said Johnson & Johnson take up the majority of their medical contracts, and most of their defense contracts are with Honeywell.
They’ve also produced magnetic shield enclosures for laser-guided missile systems produced by BAE Systems, which recognized MuShield for “exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success” in 2019.
David Grilli said their shield components are used to protect electronics from ambient radiation or electromagnetic interference, or are used to contain electromagnetic interference within the enclosed components.
“The shield works in both directions,” he said.
He said their parts have been used in oil exploration and even some that are installed on the International Space Station.
The company was founded in 1989 by David Grilli and equal partner Robert Joy, who previously worked together at a metal working company in Massachusetts that divested its magnetic shielding division. Grilli and Joy bought the division and relocated to Goffstown.
In 2004, they moved the company to its Londonderry location, which now totals 32,000 square feet after the expansion.
David Grilli, who is 65, said the partners intend to pass the company on to their sons Luke Grilli and Brett Joy in the coming years.