The New Hampshire Sunday News in partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber is profiling how small businesses are responding to challenges prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bicycles have been selling so fast at Goodale’s Bike Shop in Nashua that employees barely have enough time to get them out of the boxes.
While many businesses have been struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic, the opposite has been true for Goodale’s.
“Our store sales have seen about a 30% increase,” said Ryan Maszczak, chief operating officer. “And my online sales are up about 900%. That has increased considerably.”
While some customers are seeking out new bikes, the number of patrons dusting off their old bicycles and bringing them in for service has also skyrocketed, according to Maszczak, who said their service department is inundated with work.
In its Nashua location at 14 Broad St., the store’s floor is typically lined with about 550 bikes, with a warehouse packed with an additional 2,200 bikes.
Last week, however, there were about 300 bikes on the floor and about 400 more in stock at the company’s 47,000-square-foot facility.
It is a Catch-22 for Goodale’s since sales are strong, but the spike in demand for bikes has resulted in a shortage of product.
“A lot of our products are imported from China, where there was a major gap in production. We currently have a major shortage in product right now,” Maszczak said. “There are less bikes to begin with and no supply to fill the pipeline.”
No one could have predicted this situation, he said, explaining bike sales throughout the nation have been stagnant for the past few years. But with gyms closed for several months because of the pandemic, people have been eager to find alternative ways to exercise, and cycling is a popular recreational activity for people of all ages, he said.
“I think it is so great that everyone wants to get into biking right now,” said Liz Kolb of Nashua, a school teacher and spin instructor at the YMCA in Merrimack. “I bike all the time.”
Last week, Kolb brought her husband’s bike into Goodale’s for some service work. She said he recently showed interest in biking as a way to spend more time with her.
Kolb says the renewed interest in cycling nationwide has resulted in a shortage of certain equipment.
Her spouse recently purchased a popular water bottle cage for his new bike, but Kolb said she loved it so much she stole it from him and placed it on her own bicycle. When she attempted to replace his, Kolb said she could not find the same item in stock anywhere, adding she has also been waiting for a sleeveless bike jersey she ordered weeks ago.
With remote learning being such a challenge the past few months, the teacher said biking has been a perfect outlet for her to escape the work demands.
“It is how I get away from my children and recharge,” Kolb said.
The Nashua bike shop has been able to remain open throughout the pandemic, although early on they kept the doors locked, and patrons had to wait outside until an employee could assist them. Now they are fully open.
Goodale’s closed its Concord shop because of staffing issues, but the Hooksett and Nashua stores remain open and busy, Maszczak said.
Most of the activity now is in the repair shop and service department. The Nashua location has a warehouse filled with bikes waiting to be serviced or picked up from service. The room where the service bikes are stored is typically only half full, but last week it was flooded with bikes.
“I am seeing a lot of the bikes that we sold here in the ‘70s and ‘80s being returned for tuneups,” said Rob Bingham, vice-president of Goodale’s Bike Shop. “We are seeing more bicycles that have been in garages for the last 30 years and never ridden.”
Customers that haven’t been to Goodale’s in decades are returning and eager to start biking once again, he said.
“The old bikes are fun to work on, and I’m always happy seeing people get on their bike once again,” said Bingham, acknowledging he has spent a significant amount of time chasing vendors for parts that simply aren’t available right now.
Some other things have changed at the store as well. Indoor cycling classes had to be put on hold, bike rentals were suspended for the season and the hands-on fitting area for bikes has been temporarily suspended while a computerized fit center is now the norm.
Maszczak has been forced to place numerous back orders and purchase bikes from manufacturers he might not typically do business with.
“We can’t build the bikes fast enough. As soon as they hit the floor they are gone,” he said, explaining electric bike sales and trainer sales have also been on the rise, but they are difficult to come by.
Goodale’s did take advantage of a Paycheck Protection Program loan, which enabled the business to avoid furloughs. Still, there have been staffing decreases because some part-time workers, mostly teenagers, were not ready to return, according to Maszczak, who said he is currently hiring for a variety of positions at all three stores.
He is optimistic he will find enough staff to soon reopen the Concord location. “But we are very fortunate to have survived this — we know many businesses have not been as lucky,” Maszczak said. “Now we just need to keep up with the demand.