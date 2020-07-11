The New Hampshire Sunday News, in partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber, is profiling how small businesses are responding to challenges prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
MANCHESTER — Over the past few years, Great North Aleworks has brought in new equipment to increase production.
Capacity at the Holt Avenue brewery grew from about 8,000 barrels (at 31 gallons apiece) in 2018 to about 20,000 this year.
Then COVID-19 hit.
From the middle of March until a few weeks ago, the company had no draught sales, which account for roughly a third of its overall business, said Rob North, who owns the business with his wife, Lisa.
But the brewery has been able to make up the loss, thanks in part to more store sales and the release of its India pale ale and Tie Dyed dry-hopped pale ale in 12-packs. Although the taproom reopened last month, most summertime promotional events have been canceled.
“We had to react on a daily basis to meet new demands,” said Brian Parda, sales and marketing manager.
Even in the uncertainty of the pandemic, the brewery hopes to be able to produce a record 10,000 barrels in 2020. The products are sold in the Granite State, Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts.
“We have room for growth,” North said.
Taproom changes
The taproom reopened last month at 50% capacity.
“We didn’t open the first week we could. We took time to make sure we had all our ducks in a row,” Parda said. The hospitality side of the business only accounts for between 5% and 10% of revenues..
“It is our way to interact with customers locally as well as travelers,” he said.
Last year, the brewery expanded its tasting room by 40 seats to more than 100. The capacity is now capped at 66, according to Lisa North.
“In comparison to what we would normally see in June and July, it’s pretty normal numbers-wise, anyway,” she said. “A lot of our regulars have definitely come back. I do have some who come and only want to sit outside. They are not comfortable coming inside yet.”
During the shutdown, the business launched an online ordering system to allow customers to pick up products curbside. That will remain, along with delivery on Fridays.
Jeffrey Cozzens, CEO and co-founder of Schilling Beer Co. and president of the New Hampshire Brewers Association, said the key to success for many breweries during the pandemic has been their distribution operation.
“So many of our breweries are family-owned or smaller businesses that depend on selling an experience in having beer coming out of their taps to guests who are walking into their taproom,” he said. “They are severely impacted by the social distancing requirements.”
Breweries add to the tourism industry in the state, especially in the North Country.
Going virtual
Once a month, Great North hosts a trivia night, which typically packs the taproom. During the closure, the events went online for customers so they could stay in touch.
“Now we are doing a hybrid of trivia here live and they stream it live as well,” Parda said. “So if you want to stay at home you can play from home, and if you want to come down you can come down. We even have people playing outside.”
Summer usually brings beer festivals, tastings and other promotional events. Now the calendar is empty.
“That is an interesting change for us because for a craft brewer that’s the way to get our product in front of folks or to remind them we exist when they have a thousand choices in any given day,” Parda said.
He doesn’t expect such events to return at least until 2021.
“There is only so much virtual stuff we can do,” he said. “We are in the hospitality business. We are an event-driven business.”
Pressing on
Great North Aleworks opened in 2015 and will celebrate its fifth anniversary this fall.
The business kept on 17 full-time employees during the pandemic. Ten part-time employees worked reduced hours or weren’t scheduled during the closure.
Rob North declined to say whether the company applied for the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans or grants. The company received $73,475 from the state Main Street Relief Fund, according to the state.
The challenge is finding the right balance to make sure they don’t overproduce without the demand, Rob North said.
The brewery is looking forward to expanding its reach into other states and fully reopening the taproom. “We are very fortunate everyone has stayed healthy and have done a great job of keeping production flowing,” Rob North said.