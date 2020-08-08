The New Hampshire Sunday News, in partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber, is profiling how small businesses are responding to challenges prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Heartwood Media received a federal loan and a state grant to help stay afloat during the COVID-10 pandemic, but early on the phone wasn’t ringing.
Business dropped off considerably since mid-March.
That’s when Chris Conroy, creative director of the video production company, came up with an idea to reach out to nonprofits like the National CASA/GAL Association for Children and Girls at Work to help with their marketing.
The pro bono work came as the business decided to close its office on Hanover Street in Manchester, where the company had been headquartered for 17 years. Right now, its three employees are working from home when they aren’t doing live shoots.
This isn’t the first time the company had to adapt. The company survived tough times around 9/11 and the Great Recession.
“It gave us some breathing room to focus on the things we can do,” Conroy said of the Payroll Protection Program loan and the Main Street Relief Fund. “The phone wasn’t ringing, and we were all dressed up with no place to go.”
The nonprofit projects included videos for volunteer appreciation week at CASA, a virtual tour of the new Girls at Work space in the Millyard and a virtual Impact Night Celebration for the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits.
The company also adapted a paid project for the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester for its annual Virtual Foundation of Friends Breakfast and Day of Giving, which went virtual.
The Boys & Girls Club project was pre-recorded and aired at a scheduled time for donors to view.
“We had the flexibility for all these projects,” Conroy said. “If we had a normal workload of paying clients we might not have had a chance to work with all of them and help them the way we did. Because we had this cushion for two months, we knew we could take this on.”
Heartwood Media filmed a series of videos for Girls at Work to promote its virtual fundraising event Sept. 26 — a diva comedy night.
“It is important for us during this time to continue to tell our story because that’s what keeps our donors and funders engaged with us,” said Kathryn Conway, programs and communications coordinator at Girls at Work. “If people aren’t hearing about the work we’re doing, we aren’t going to get donations.”
She’s glad Heartwood Media made its services available during a challenging time for nonprofits and businesses alike.
“Instead of just doing nothing, his thought was, ‘I want to help,’” Conway said.
Heartwood Media started 24 years ago out of Conroy’s home. It does work in high-tech, higher education, pharmaceutical biotechnology, manufacturing and nonprofit, among others.
The Payroll Protection Program, which covered eight weeks worth of payroll, ran out for Heartwood at the end of June. The amount received is undisclosed.
The company received $30,391 from the state Main Street Relief Fund, according to the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
Another shift includes training nonprofits on how to create their own content. Conroy has worked with at least one nonprofit in teaching workers how to use the equipment and plan for pre- and post-production. The company provides assistance throughout the whole process.
“I hold up my smartphone and say, ‘This is the tool. This can do everything you need pretty much,’” he said. “But it is knowing how to do it. It’s knowing how to tell a story.”
Virtual events are expected to increase in the coming months.
“I don’t think trade shows will be back anytime soon,” Conroy said.
Many companies have drastically reduced their marketing budgets, but Heartwood has shot a few commercial spots during the pandemic.
At the beginning of next year, the company will decide whether it will reopen another physical location. He might convert a space at his home in Weare into an office space.
“We were sort of forced to move to working from home early on and we’ve adjusted,” Conroy said. “It is working really well so we thought, ‘Why have that expense?’”
The company typically does some free nonprofit work, but nothing like the work done the past few months. It strives to live out Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of “using your powers for the forces of good.”
“We have these skills and abilities, what can we do to use those not only to make a living, but to give back a little bit,” Conroy said.
