MANCHESTER — Linda Murphy had an unusual instruction for her boxing students during what ended up being her last class before she temporarily closed her downtown gym.
“I don’t want you breathing hard. I am reading it is a virus spread by breathing,” she told the class in mid-March. The classes take place in the basement of 163 Lake Ave, which was built in 1894 and originally served as an armory.
Murphy, whose nephew was teaching in China at the time, paid close attention to the spread of the coronavirus around the world and wanted to be extra cautious.
“I was up late at night trying to figure out how I could keep people safe,” she said. She shut down her business several days before St. Patrick’s Day.
Murphy operates both Bare Knuckle Murphy’s Boxing and Go Ninja — Aerial Fitness, out of the space. The businesses incorporate kickboxing, martial arts, performing arts, Pilates, self-defense and others.
The abrupt closure came just as aerial students finished performances and boxing teams returned from the New England Golden Gloves competition in Lowell, Mass. “It was really exciting, and we were doing so well,” Murphy said.
Within a week or so, the gym offered online classes through Zoom, a video conferencing program. The classes proved to be popular, but needed to be modified for members who don’t own the same equipment — especially fabric to climb for aerial workouts. At the gym, the fabric is affixed to the 20-foot exposed beams on the main floor where aerialists suspend themselves in mid-air.
Early on in the pandemic, Murphy wondered how the business would survive. But the business has gone through other challenges since opening in 1978, such as having to move from the Langer Mill in 2005 and having to raise $50,000 in short order to remain open in 2015.
Smaller gyms have had more of a challenge in reopening because of space restrictions, said Michael Benton, CEO of Genavix Corp., a national chain as well as the owner of three fitness centers in New Hampshire. He spoke for the industry as part of a state reopening task force.
“They had to change their business practices and cut the number of participants,” he said. Precautions include masks and social distancing.
Many customers have been itching to get back as a way to stay healthy and active during the pandemic.
Returning in person
Three weeks ago, classes returned to the unique space, which on the main level features wooden floors and original brick walls. Everyone must wear a mask during classes.
While the space includes a regulation-size 20-by-20-foot boxing ring, sparring is not allowed yet.
“I had to have my whole plan figured out,” Murphy said about reopening. “I had to feel really good about it.”
Aerial classes are half the size with four to six people at the most spaced 9 feet apart. Some bring their own fabric, which Murphy climbs a ladder to install.
“They have all these directions when they come in,” she said. “They are only to go to their spot under the fabric and they bring everything with them, so they bring their own hand sanitizer and water bottle.”
The space has plenty of airflow with the doors open and fans on the ground and ceiling.
Travis Campbell, 28, an amateur boxer, joined a hand balancing course taught by Murphy last week. He also had a chance to throw a few punches by himself.
“It is just really nice to be back in the environment because I have been working out there for two or three years and have been here every single day,” he said. “There was never a day I wasn’t here, and it just stopped.”
He is looking forward to returning to competition as restrictions lift.
Fresh air
Boxing classes take place outdoors where the athletes work on technical skills. Masks are required, but if students are far enough apart — 13 to 20 feet — they can remove them.
The outdoor programs occur mostly at Memorial High School track or Stark Park.
Murphy is working on improving the air flow in the basement boxing space.
The hardest financial hit for Murphy comes from allowing fewer people in each class and the lack of new customers signing up for classes.
The business received a $5,150 grant from the state’s Main Street Relief Fund, according to data provided by the state.
Some members have increased their memberships just to support the business during a tough time. Others have taken a break from classes during the online transition.
She plans to expand online programs, in which the six instructors have become experts. Many classes are now hybrid in-person and online.
“They all stepped right up. They look like they were used to being on TV every day,” Murphy said.
Murphy is glad people found ways to remain active during the pandemic.
“This is stressful, and it is so important for people to be exercising,” she said. “The kind of people we get, they need a challenge. They are not going to be happy doing something normal.”