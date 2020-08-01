The New Hampshire Sunday News, in partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber, is profiling how small businesses are responding to challenges prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Like most restaurants this year, Table 8 Pasta in Bedford has had to adjust its operations as the global pandemic uprooted its business model.
Despite the current lull in revenue, the business owners remain optimistic this challenge will ultimately make them stronger.
“We didn’t quite know how to react when this all went down in March,” said Mitch DeBonville, the owner. “We took it day by day, but panic kind of sets in and worry sets in.”
His business relies on parties of all kinds to collect extra revenue, specifically graduation parties, Father’s Day gatherings and more — many of which were put on hold this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
“The only way we have survived is through community support,” said DeBonville, adding he is grateful for all of the donations, text messages and letters.
The 40-seat restaurant at 254 Wallace Road had to temporarily close, but was eventually able to reopen at 50 percent capacity. It also added four outdoor picnic tables for dining.
“We were struggling, but we thought that the real struggle was at the health care facilities,” DeBonville said.
Despite their own financial losses, Table 8 Pasta started donating meals to nurses and other health care workers at Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital. They also delivered meals every Friday to employees at Parkland Medical Center in Derry. When members of the community heard about their generosity, individuals started making donations directly to Table 8 Pasta as a gift of thanks.
“It was this beautiful circle, and we all understood that we were in this together,” DeBonville said.
His wife, Stacey DeBonville, is a nurse, and understands the emotional toll that COVID-19 has placed on hospital workers and, of course, the restaurant industry.
“We definitely worry about this continuing. We worry there could be another surge in the fall, and we could have to close our indoor dining once again,” said Stacey DeBonville.
They have had to make some changes throughout the past few months, including closing the restaurant for lunch on Monday through Thursday. They also had to be unique in grabbing the attention of families seeking takeout options.
They immediately started curbside pickup, and also piloted a new, build-your-own custom lasagna, which has been a customer favorite, they say.
“We knew we had to give families as many options as possible,” Stacey DeBonville said.
The restaurant also partnered with 815 Cocktails and Provisions in Manchester, Cupcakes 101 in Bedford and Simply Delicious Baking Co. in Bedford to create ultimate meal kits for $100, which include a main meal for a family of four to six people, bread, a bottle of wine, cocktail mixers and dessert. For every kit sold, $10 was donated to the local food bank. The restaurant plans to start another round of the kits soon.
Prior to COVID-19, Table 8 Pasta operated with about 50 percent of dine-in customers and 50 percent takeout. Now, however, about 95 percent of its business is takeout.
They are anticipating about a 60 percent loss in revenue for 2020, Mitch DeBonville said.
Yet through it all, the couple has managed to keep all of its employees on board, although they are receiving fewer hours. A loan from the Paycheck Protection Program has kept the business afloat, they say.
Once school is back in session, they hope business will resume to normal, but they admit that there are so many unknowns. They credit their staff members for being so adaptable.
“We have had so much support from the community,” said Kristina Brahaney, manager. “Business has already picked up a bit, and I am optimistic that Table 8 is going to do well. We are starting to get some pretty decent business, but I admit that in the beginning I was nervous. Actually, I was scared.”
Brahaney is hopeful that the restaurant will be able to once again open for mid-week lunches by September, or possibly sooner. All meals at Table 8 are made in-house, with no preservatives, no artificial flavors and no added sugar. Each meal is custom-made depending on the customer’s desire.