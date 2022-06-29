Hammond Lumber Co. has acquired Brock’s Building Materials, a third generation, family-owned company located in Rochester, the company announced Wednesday.

Hammond, based in Belgrade, Maine, is a fourth generation, family-owned building material retailer established in 1953.

With the acquisition, Hammond now has nearly 900 employees and 22 locations across Maine and New Hampshire, the company said in a news release.

Brock, established in 1961 by Maurice and Anne Brock, has served the seacoast and lakes regions of New Hampshire and southern Maine for more than 60 years.

Hammond offered employment to all of Brock’s employees. Owners Scott and Connie Brock will become branch manager and assistant branch manager respectively of Hammond’s new Rochester location.