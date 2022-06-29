Maine company acquires Rochester building materials business Staff report Jun 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hammond Lumber Co. has acquired Brock’s Building Materials, a third generation, family-owned company located in Rochester, the company announced Wednesday.Hammond, based in Belgrade, Maine, is a fourth generation, family-owned building material retailer established in 1953.With the acquisition, Hammond now has nearly 900 employees and 22 locations across Maine and New Hampshire, the company said in a news release.Brock, established in 1961 by Maurice and Anne Brock, has served the seacoast and lakes regions of New Hampshire and southern Maine for more than 60 years.Hammond offered employment to all of Brock’s employees. Owners Scott and Connie Brock will become branch manager and assistant branch manager respectively of Hammond’s new Rochester location. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Fed’s inflation fight made tougher by state relief efforts Consolidations increasing in the lumber industry +3 Bed Bath & Beyond fallout offers a warning to meme-stock traders Drywall workers protest at Metro Walls in Manchester, claim more than $160,000 owed +2 Spirit Air slides as Frontier's bid prospects improve ahead of vote Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time since 1918 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesMaine’s mistake: Discrimination failsDear Abby: Friend upset after being left out of vacation plansAnother 12 arrested in alleged UNH fraternity hazing incidentDear Abby: Ex takes up residence in couple's drivewayReport: No support exists for 'mega' Manchester high schoolManchester cop faces 18 domestic violence chargesDWI License RevocationsEmpire builders: The men behind Brady SullivanFeds charge three Mass men with stealing 40 firearms from NH gun dealersUnder new ownership, Belknap Mall welcomes new tenants Images Videos CollectionsHonor Flight, June 19Honoring U.S. Marine Capt. Nicholas Losapio of KensingtonOver The Edge fundraiserManchester H.S. graduationsNHIAA Div. I baseball championshipMemorial Day 2022