YARMOUTH, Maine -- Alexander & Schmidt, a commercial lines loss control services provider based in Yarmouth, Maine, has acquired Safety Evaluations of America LLC (SEA), a loss control company based in Lawrenceville, Ga.,
Alexander & Schmidt’s president, Jim Schmidt, said the acquisition enables both companies to expand services to the insurance industry with a combined field staff of over 600 professionals serving all 50 states. The acquisition, which closed Jan. 1, is part of Alexander & Schmidt’s growth strategy serving the industry’s commercial lines segment, the company said in a release.
Alexander & Schmidt and SEA provide risk assessment and risk improvement services to property and casualty commercial insurers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.